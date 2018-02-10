Heat's Tyler Johnson: Contributes team-high scoring tally in win

Johnson posted 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Friday's 91-85 win over the Bucks.

Johnson drew the start at two-guard and churned out a team-high scoring total in the process. The 25-year-old's point tally was his highest since the calendar flipped to 2018, while his 43.8 percent shooting was his best since Jan. 15. The versatile guard had been mired in a multi-game shooting slump prior to Friday, as he'd posted no better than a 35.7 percent success rate in the prior six games. With Dwyane Wade now in the fold, it remains to be seen how much of a hit Johnson's playing time may take, but for the moment, he retains value for his ability to generate serviceable scoring, rebounding and assist contributions.