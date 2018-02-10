Heat's Tyler Johnson: Contributes team-high scoring tally in win
Johnson posted 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Friday's 91-85 win over the Bucks.
Johnson drew the start at two-guard and churned out a team-high scoring total in the process. The 25-year-old's point tally was his highest since the calendar flipped to 2018, while his 43.8 percent shooting was his best since Jan. 15. The versatile guard had been mired in a multi-game shooting slump prior to Friday, as he'd posted no better than a 35.7 percent success rate in the prior six games. With Dwyane Wade now in the fold, it remains to be seen how much of a hit Johnson's playing time may take, but for the moment, he retains value for his ability to generate serviceable scoring, rebounding and assist contributions.
More News
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...