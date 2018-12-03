Heat's Tyler Johnson: Could return Tuesday

Johnson (hamstring) is listed as probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Magic.

Johnson has missed the last six games with a strained right hamstring, but he's made progress in recent days and, as of Monday morning, the hope is that he'll be back in the rotation Tuesday night. If Johnson is cleared to play, he could end up seeing increased minutes in the continued absence of Goran Dragic, who will miss an eighth straight contest with a sore knee.