Heat's Tyler Johnson: Dealing with calf injury
Johnson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks due to left calf soreness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson was initially considered questionable due to an ankle injury, but it appears the ankle is no longer an issue for the guard. His status for the game will be announced closer to tip, but expect Wayne Ellington to see some added minutes if Johnson is ultimately held out.
