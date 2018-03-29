Heat's Tyler Johnson: Dealing with migraine, expected to play Thursday
Johnson sat out morning shootaround with a migraine, but is still expected to play in Thursday's matchup with the Bulls.
Both Johnson and Dwyane Wade reportedly sat out Thursday's morning session, as both were dealing with their own respective migraines. That said, if all goes expected and Johnson responds well to treatment, he should still be good to go later in the evening. It will be a situation to monitor up until tip-off just to be sure, but at this point, expect Johnson to take the court as usual.
