Heat's Tyler Johnson: Dealing with neck soreness
Johnson is dealing with a pinched nerve in his neck but hopes to be ready to play against the Bucks on Sunday, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
While Johnson was initially thought to be dealing with a shoulder strain, the guard revealed after Wednesday's contest that a nerve issue in his neck was the actual source of his pain, noting he couldn't turn his head in the locker room postgame. The good news is that the ailment doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, as Johnson was still able to play 31 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pacers and is hoping to play again against Milwaukee over the weekend after receiving treatment and resting. Despite playing through injury, Johnson finished Wednesday's game with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal.
