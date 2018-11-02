Heat's Tyler Johnson: Doesn't practice Friday

Johnson (illness) didn't practice Friday but is expected to go through shootaround for Saturday's game at Atlanta, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.

It appears that Johnson came down with the illness sometime after dropping 12 points Tuesday and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against the Hawks. If the Fresno State product can't play, Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington may get more minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories