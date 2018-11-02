Heat's Tyler Johnson: Doesn't practice Friday
Johnson (illness) didn't practice Friday but is expected to go through shootaround for Saturday's game at Atlanta, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
It appears that Johnson came down with the illness sometime after dropping 12 points Tuesday and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against the Hawks. If the Fresno State product can't play, Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington may get more minutes.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 12 off bench•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Off to slow start•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Hands out three assists in Saturday's loss•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Starting Wednesday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Not listed on Monday's injury report•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...