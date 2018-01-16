Heat's Tyler Johnson: Doubtful for Wednesday
Johnson (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson suffered a sprained left ankle in Monday's loss to the Spurs, and it looks like he'll have to be sidelined for at least one contest as a result. X-rays on Johnson's ankle came back clean and there is no plan for an MRI, so there doesn't appear to be much concern regarding the injury. In Johnson's likely absence Wednesday, both Wayne Ellington and Justise Winslow should see extended minutes on the wing, with one expected to get the start in Milwaukee.
