Heat's Tyler Johnson: Doubtful Saturday vs. Pistons

Johnson (quad) did not participate in Friday's practice and is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Johnson was held out of Thursday's game vs. the Lakers, and he is in line to miss his second straight contest with a left quad injury. In his absence, the Heat went with a bigger starting lineup with Kelly Olynyk at power forward, but both Dwyane Wade and Rodney McGruder both saw 25-plus backcourt minutes off the bench with Johnson out of the lineup.