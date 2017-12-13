Heat's Tyler Johnson: Doubtful to play Wednesday
Johnson (migraine) is officially being listed as doubtful to play during Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
It was reported earlier that Johnson was not in the arena, so this status isn't too surprising. Assuming he's out, Dion Waiters, Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington could all see extended run.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Questionable Wednesday with migraine•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 20 off bench Saturday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Leads team off bench with 25 Wednesday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Grabs season-high six boards in Sunday's loss•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will play Friday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Upgraded to probable for Friday•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.