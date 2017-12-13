Heat's Tyler Johnson: Doubtful to play Wednesday

Johnson (migraine) is officially being listed as doubtful to play during Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

It was reported earlier that Johnson was not in the arena, so this status isn't too surprising. Assuming he's out, Dion Waiters, Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington could all see extended run.

