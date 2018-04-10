Heat's Tyler Johnson: Drops 12 in Monday's loss
Johnson scored 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 115-93 loss to the Thunder.
He's been in a funk from three-point range, going 3-for-16 (18.8 percent) over his previous six games, so Monday's performance was at least encouraging for Johnson. With little on the line for Miami in Wednesday's regular-season finale, the fourth-year guard could see a reduced workload, but his recent production hasn't made him a must-start for fantasy purposes anyway.
