Heat's Tyler Johnson: Drops 17 points off the bench

Johnson totaled 17 points (5-12 Fg, 4-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 100-97 victory over Memphis.

Johnson moved back to the bench Friday but still managed 17 points in 32 minutes. He had been struggling since returning from injury and perhaps this is the game to get things going again. He is far from a must-roster player but is worth a look given the uncertainty around Goran Dragic (knee).