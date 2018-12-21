Heat's Tyler Johnson: Drops 19 points in starting role

Johnson totaled 19 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-9 FT), four rebounds, and two blocks in 32 minutes during Thursday's 101-99 victory over the Rockets.

