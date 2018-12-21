Heat's Tyler Johnson: Drops 19 points in starting role
Johnson totaled 19 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-9 FT), four rebounds, and two blocks in 32 minutes during Thursday's 101-99 victory over the Rockets.
Johnson started and played 32 minutes Thursday, scoring 19 points with a pair of blocked shots. He hit a dagger three-pointer late in the fourth quarter as the Rockets were making a run. Goran Dragic (knee) is slated to miss two months of action which will likely result in Johnson remaining in the starting lineup, at least for the foreseeable future. He has enough upside to be considered in standard formats.
