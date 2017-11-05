Heat's Tyler Johnson: Drops 19 points Sunday
Johnson totaled 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, three steals and two rebounds across 33 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 win over the Clippers.
Johnson has been wildly inconsistent this season, posting single-digit points five times and 19 or more points three times. While his numbers may get balanced out long-term, making him a fair option for year-long fantasy formats, his up-and-down production probably gives DFS owners some headaches.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 19 points Wednesday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores team-high 23 points off bench Wednesday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Drops 21 points in 23 minutes Thursday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: 14 points off bench in preseason debut•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores team-high 24 in win vs. Cavs•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Leads bench with 19 points Saturday•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...