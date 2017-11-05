Heat's Tyler Johnson: Drops 19 points Sunday

Johnson totaled 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, three steals and two rebounds across 33 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 win over the Clippers.

Johnson has been wildly inconsistent this season, posting single-digit points five times and 19 or more points three times. While his numbers may get balanced out long-term, making him a fair option for year-long fantasy formats, his up-and-down production probably gives DFS owners some headaches.