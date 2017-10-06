Heat's Tyler Johnson: Drops 21 points in 23 minutes Thursday
Johnson tallied 21 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds and one block across 23 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 loss to the Nets.
Johnson once again this preseason has demonstrated his value as a scorer off the bench. The nine rebounds are certainly an outlier, though he did collect 10 games with seven or more boards last year. While he seemingly won't start, there's value to be had by owning Johnson in standard fantasy formats.
