Heat's Tyler Johnson: Drops game-high 23 in Saturday's win
Johnson scored 23 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 115-89 win over the Grizzlies.
It's his best performance so far in 2018, as Johnson hadn't topped 20 points since he poured in 31 against the Magic on Dec. 30. He's scored in double digits only six times in the last 12 games, however, and the 25-year-old will need to show a lot more consistency before he'll appear on the fantasy radar in most formats.
