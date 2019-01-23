Heat's Tyler Johnson: Enters starting lineup Wednesday

Johnson will start Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson will get the start in place of Rodney McGruder. The fifth-year guard has scored in double-figures in four of his past six games, and is averaging 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.2 minutes per game this season.

