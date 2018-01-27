Heat's Tyler Johnson: Expects to play Saturday
Johnson (ankle) is going to warmup with the expectation to play Saturday against the Hornets, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Johnson has missed the previous five games while nursing a sprained ankle. While he appears on track to play Saturday, it is unclear if he will have any limitations in terms of minutes. Should he ultimately suit up, Derrick Jones would presumably return to a reserve role, while Wayne Ellington would figure to see a decreased workload. Final confirmation on Johnson's status is unlikely to be determined until he warms up prior to tip-off.
