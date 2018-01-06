Heat's Tyler Johnson: Fills box score in victory

Johnson collected 16 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, four steals, two rebounds and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 107-103 victory over the Knicks.

After battling through an illness in his previous game, Johnson was much better here finishing with 16 points to go along with a season-high four steals. His line could have been better had he not been benched down the stretch and into overtime. Wayne Ellington had the hot hand and so the coaching staff rolled with him. Johnson has seen an uptick in production since Dion Waiters (ankle) went down and looks set to continue this moving forward with Waiters ankle history.