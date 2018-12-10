Heat's Tyler Johnson: Game-time decision Monday
Johnson (hip) is questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Johnson suffered a hip injury during Saturday's contest and was unable to return. His status for Miami's upcoming game is up in the air, but more information regarding Johnson's status should emerge closer to tip.
