Heat's Tyler Johnson: Goes ice-cold in preseason loss
Johnson posted four points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-6 FT), three rebounds and a steal across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 122-113 loss to the Hornets.
Johnson's reputation as a streaky shooter is no secret, but when he's hot, he's difficult to bench. This outing didn't do him any favors, as his overall usage remains as unclear as it was in the final weeks of last season. He thrived when players like Dion Waiters and Josh Richardson missed time with injuries, but his output would quickly disappear upon their return. He has value as a late-round sleeper, but that's the extent of his fantasy relevance at present.
