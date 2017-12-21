Heat's Tyler Johnson: Grabs career-high 11 boards in Wednesday's win
Johnson managed six points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 90-89 win over the Celtics.
Johnson hauled in a career high rebounding total while filling up the stat sheet and matching season highs in assists and steals. With Goran Dragic (elbow) out, Johnson has stepped up and played well as the starting point guard. However, Dragic seems like he's getting closer to rejoining to the lineup, and Johnson could return to a reserve role as soon as this weekend. If Dragic does remain sidelined on Saturday and/or Sunday, the Mavericks and Pelicans have both been underwhelming on defense.
