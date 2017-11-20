Heat's Tyler Johnson: Grabs season-high six boards in Sunday's loss

Johnson had four points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, and four assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 120-95 loss to the Pacers.

Johnson finished with a season high in rebounding, but he also matched his season high in turnovers (three) while struggling to score on offense. Josh Richardson (eye) exited the game in the fourth quarter, but he'll have until Wednesday to rest and recover for the Heat's next matchup (against the Celtics). If Richardson is forced to miss any time, Johnson would likely be in line to see additional minutes, and he has already earned 30 or more in six of 15 appearances this season.