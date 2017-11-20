Heat's Tyler Johnson: Grabs season-high six boards in Sunday's loss
Johnson had four points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, and four assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 120-95 loss to the Pacers.
Johnson finished with a season high in rebounding, but he also matched his season high in turnovers (three) while struggling to score on offense. Josh Richardson (eye) exited the game in the fourth quarter, but he'll have until Wednesday to rest and recover for the Heat's next matchup (against the Celtics). If Richardson is forced to miss any time, Johnson would likely be in line to see additional minutes, and he has already earned 30 or more in six of 15 appearances this season.
More News
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...