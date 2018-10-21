Heat's Tyler Johnson: Hands out three assists in Saturday's loss
Johnson had two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 22 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 loss to the Hornets.
Johnson has been a non-factor through three games, at least in comparison to last year. He isn't seeing a ton of time (23.3 minutes per game), he hasn't reached double figures in scoring yet, and this was somehow his most well-rounded performance thus far.
