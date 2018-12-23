Heat's Tyler Johnson: Has little impact Saturday

Johnson produced just seven points to go with two assists, and one steal in 18 minutes during Saturday's 94-87 victory over the Bucks.

Johnson moved back to the bench with Justise Winslow returning to the starting lineup. After three straight double-digit scoring games, Jonhson struggled to find any rhythm, ending with seven points in 18 minutes. He is still worth holding onto if you can afford some ups and downs, given Goran Dragic (knee) is likely out until the all-star game.