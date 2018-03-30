Heat's Tyler Johnson: Heads to locker room with ankle injury

Johnson went to the locker room due to a right ankle injury during Thursday's tilt against the Bulls and is questionable to return, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Johnson landed awkwardly following a layup and was seen grabbing his right ankle. After staying in the game for a bit, he opted to head to the locker room to get checked out by the medical staff.

