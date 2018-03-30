Heat's Tyler Johnson: Heads to locker room with ankle injury
Johnson went to the locker room due to a right ankle injury during Thursday's tilt against the Bulls and is questionable to return, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Johnson landed awkwardly following a layup and was seen grabbing his right ankle. After staying in the game for a bit, he opted to head to the locker room to get checked out by the medical staff.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will play Thursday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Dealing with migraine, expected to play Thursday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 22 points in victory•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Post decent stat line in loss•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Re-joining starting five Thursday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 21 points in loss•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.