Heat's Tyler Johnson: Leads team in scoring with 20 points in loss

Johnson tallied 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 109-93 loss to the Pelicans.

With Dion Waiters (ankle) sidelined, Johnson garnered the start and was a lone bright spot for the injury-riddled Heat. Johnson has seen a good deal of playing time this month, spelling both Waiters and Goran Dragic as they both dealt with injuries. In the month of December, he's averaged 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 10 games. It remains to be seen if Anderson can parlay his recent production into more playing time, but if Waiters still has issues with his ankle, he should be a reliable source of minutes until that is resolved.