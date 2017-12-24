Heat's Tyler Johnson: Leads team in scoring with 20 points in loss
Johnson tallied 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 109-93 loss to the Pelicans.
With Dion Waiters (ankle) sidelined, Johnson garnered the start and was a lone bright spot for the injury-riddled Heat. Johnson has seen a good deal of playing time this month, spelling both Waiters and Goran Dragic as they both dealt with injuries. In the month of December, he's averaged 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 10 games. It remains to be seen if Anderson can parlay his recent production into more playing time, but if Waiters still has issues with his ankle, he should be a reliable source of minutes until that is resolved.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Grabs career-high 11 boards in Wednesday's win•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Starting at point guard Monday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Not on Friday's injury report•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Out Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Doubtful to play Wednesday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Questionable Wednesday with migraine•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...