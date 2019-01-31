Heat's Tyler Johnson: Leads team in scoring

Johnson totaled 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes in the Heat's loss to the Bulls on Wednesday.

He led the Heat in scoring in an unusually poor team effort on offense. Johnson is good for the occasional scoring outburst, but his peripheral stats have been minimal this year, limiting his upside. His field goal percentage (43.4), three-point percentage (36.9) and free-throw percentage (68.2) leave much to be desired.