Heat's Tyler Johnson: Leads team off bench with 25 Wednesday

Johnson scored 25 points (9-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 117-102 loss to the Spurs.

Johnson saw extended minutes as Goran Dragic was having a dreadful night on the floor Wednesday, so Johnson was thrust in to boost the backcourt in what turned out to be a lopsided loss. While Dragic isn't in any danger of losing his starting role, Johnson is a pure shooter with dangerous range who will consistently push for time as the season goes on.