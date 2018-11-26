Heat's Tyler Johnson: Listed as out Tuesday
Johnson (hamstring) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun era reports.
It looks like Johnson is on track to miss a fourth consecutive game as he continues to work his way back from a strained hamstring. With Goran Dragic (knee) also expected to miss Tuesday's contest, Wayne Ellington should continue to handle the bulk of point guard duties.
