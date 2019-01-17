Heat's Tyler Johnson: Misses practice Thursday
Johnson (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Johnson missed Thursday's practice due to an undisclosed illness, leaving his status for Friday's contest up in the air. Look for the Heat to update his availability closer to tipoff.
