Heat's Tyler Johnson: Moving to bench

Johnson will move to the bench for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Shandel Richardson of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Heat will scramble the lineup Saturday, going with Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo up front, with Justise Winslow and Josh Richardson on the wing. As a result, Johnson and James Johnson will both shift to the bench, while Hassan Whiteside will sit out with an injury.