Heat's Tyler Johnson: Not listed on Monday's injury report
Johnson (migraine) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's exhibition versus the Magic, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
Johnson was held out of Friday's preseason game with a migraine, but it was never expected to be an issue that kept him on the sidelines for long. Look for him to take the court Monday, though what sort of workload he'll see is unclear considering it's a meaningless preseason contest.
