Heat's Tyler Johnson: Not on Friday's injury report
Johnson (migraine) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson had been dealing with a migraine Wednesday that prevented him from playing against the Trail Blazers, but it looks like he has put the pain behind him and will return to the floor Friday in Charlotte. Wayne Ellington played 32 minutes off the bench Wednesday in Johnson's absence and scored 24 points, but he'll likely go back to splitting minutes with Johnson upon the guard's return Friday.
