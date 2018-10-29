Heat's Tyler Johnson: Off to slow start

Johnson could be in danger of losing minutes, or even his spot in the rotation, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson is off to a rough start to the season, having scored in double-figures just once through his first five games. He's shooting 35.9 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from beyond the arc, and if his struggles continue, Johnson could end up in a reduced role once Dion Waiters (ankle) and Wayne Ellington (ankle) are back up to speed. For now, though, coach Erik Spoelstra has rolled with Goran Dragic, Josh Richardson and Rodney McGruder as his three primary guards, with Dwyane Wade and Johnson filling in off the bench.