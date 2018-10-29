Heat's Tyler Johnson: Off to slow start
Johnson could be in danger of losing minutes, or even his spot in the rotation, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson is off to a rough start to the season, having scored in double-figures just once through his first five games. He's shooting 35.9 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from beyond the arc, and if his struggles continue, Johnson could end up in a reduced role once Dion Waiters (ankle) and Wayne Ellington (ankle) are back up to speed. For now, though, coach Erik Spoelstra has rolled with Goran Dragic, Josh Richardson and Rodney McGruder as his three primary guards, with Dwyane Wade and Johnson filling in off the bench.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Hands out three assists in Saturday's loss•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Starting Wednesday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Not listed on Monday's injury report•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Ruled out Friday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Battling migraine, still expected to play•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...