Heat's Tyler Johnson: Out again Friday
Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
This will be the fifth straight absence for Johnson, who is still nursing a strained right hamstring. He remains without a timetable for a return, and with Goran Dragic (knee) still out, Wayne Ellington will continue seeing a significant boost in minutes as a member of the starting five.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Listed as out Tuesday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Won't play on road trip•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Out with hamstring strain•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores season-high 24 points•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 15 points in Friday's loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.