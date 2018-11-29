Heat's Tyler Johnson: Out again Friday

Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

This will be the fifth straight absence for Johnson, who is still nursing a strained right hamstring. He remains without a timetable for a return, and with Goran Dragic (knee) still out, Wayne Ellington will continue seeing a significant boost in minutes as a member of the starting five.

