Heat's Tyler Johnson: Out again Saturday
Johnson (ankle) will be held out of Saturday's game against the Hornets, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Saturday will mark a third straight absence for Johnson, who continues to nurse a sprained left ankle. Consider him questionable for Monday's matchup with Houston, and expect Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington to pick up increased minutes in Johnson's absence.
