Heat's Tyler Johnson: Out again Saturday

Johnson (ankle) will be held out of Saturday's game against the Hornets, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Saturday will mark a third straight absence for Johnson, who continues to nurse a sprained left ankle. Consider him questionable for Monday's matchup with Houston, and expect Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington to pick up increased minutes in Johnson's absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories