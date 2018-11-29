Heat's Tyler Johnson: Out at least one week

Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out for at least one more week, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Johnson had already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, and it looks like his lingering hamstring injury is fairly severe. Look for an update next week when Johnson is re-evaluated. In the meantime, both Wayne Ellington and Dwyane Wade will continue shouldering a heavy load in the backcourt for as long as Johnson is out of the rotation.