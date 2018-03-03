Heat's Tyler Johnson: Out Saturday
Johnson (quadriceps) is out for Saturday's contest against the Pistons, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
As expected, Johnson, who was listed as doubtful, will not play Saturday. Coach Erik Spoelstra has already noted he won't be deploying the same starting five he did Thursday against the Lakers, sending Kelly Olynyk back to the bench instead of playing power forward. Regardless, Dwyane Wade and Rodney McGruder will probably be the main beneficiaries of Johnson's absence, as they each saw 25-plus minutes during Thursday's game.
