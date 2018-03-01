Heat's Tyler Johnson: Out Thursday vs. Lakers
Johnson (quad) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Johnson was unable to participate in practice on Wednesday, so the writing was already on the wall for his eventual absence. The exact severity of the injury is still somewhat unclear, but he can tentatively be considered questionable ahead of Saturday's game against the Pistons for now as well. With both Johnson and Wayne Ellington (quad) out, look for the likes of Rodney McGruder, Dwyane Wade and Derrick Jones to see added minutes on the wing.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Drops game-high 23 in Saturday's win•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Contributes team-high scoring tally in win•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Starting Friday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Struggles with shot versus Rockets•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Moving to bench•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...