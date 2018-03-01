Heat's Tyler Johnson: Out Thursday vs. Lakers

Johnson (quad) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Johnson was unable to participate in practice on Wednesday, so the writing was already on the wall for his eventual absence. The exact severity of the injury is still somewhat unclear, but he can tentatively be considered questionable ahead of Saturday's game against the Pistons for now as well. With both Johnson and Wayne Ellington (quad) out, look for the likes of Rodney McGruder, Dwyane Wade and Derrick Jones to see added minutes on the wing.