Heat's Tyler Johnson: Out Wednesday vs. Suns
Updating a previous report, Johnson (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
After sitting out shootaround earlier Wednesday, Johnson told reporters that he was dealing with an illness, but also indicated that he was going to play through it. However, it appears the medical staff may have talked some sense into Johnson and he'll now get the night off for additional rest and recovery. With Johnson sidelined, look for Wayne Ellington to pick up more minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Playing through illness Wednesday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Drops 19 points Sunday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 19 points Wednesday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores team-high 23 points off bench Wednesday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Drops 21 points in 23 minutes Thursday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: 14 points off bench in preseason debut•
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...