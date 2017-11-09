Heat's Tyler Johnson: Out Wednesday vs. Suns

Updating a previous report, Johnson (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

After sitting out shootaround earlier Wednesday, Johnson told reporters that he was dealing with an illness, but also indicated that he was going to play through it. However, it appears the medical staff may have talked some sense into Johnson and he'll now get the night off for additional rest and recovery. With Johnson sidelined, look for Wayne Ellington to pick up more minutes off the bench.