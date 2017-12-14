Heat's Tyler Johnson: Out Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers
Johnson (migraine) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
Johnson was a late addition to the injury report with a migraine and will now sit out entirely. With Johnson sidelined, look for the likes of Dion Waiters, Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington to pick up some added run in the backcourt. Johnson's next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Hornets.
