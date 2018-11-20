Heat's Tyler Johnson: Out with hamstring strain

Johnson suffered a right hamstring strain in Monday's practice and will not play in Tuesday's game against the Nets.

The severity of Johnson's hamstring strain is unknown at this time, but the Heat won't risk anything with the shooting guard and will leave him on the sideline Tuesday. Fortunately for Miami, Dwyane Wade (personal) has returned to the team and will be back in the lineup after an eight-game absence. Wade will likely absorb majority of Johnson's minutes off the bench.