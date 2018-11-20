Heat's Tyler Johnson: Out with hamstring strain
Johnson suffered a right hamstring strain in Monday's practice and will not play in Tuesday's game against the Nets.
The severity of Johnson's hamstring strain is unknown at this time, but the Heat won't risk anything with the shooting guard and will leave him on the sideline Tuesday. Fortunately for Miami, Dwyane Wade (personal) has returned to the team and will be back in the lineup after an eight-game absence. Wade will likely absorb majority of Johnson's minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores season-high 24 points•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 15 points in Friday's loss•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Doesn't practice Friday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 12 off bench•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Off to slow start•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Hands out three assists in Saturday's loss•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.