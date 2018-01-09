Heat's Tyler Johnson: Out with shoulder strain Tuesday

Johnson will be sidelined for Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to a left shoulder strain, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The injury occurred during morning shootaround and it's unclear if he'll miss more than one game, though the Heat play the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday in Indiana. In Johnson's stead, coach Erik Spoelstra may have to dig deep into his bench considering Wayne Ellington and Josh Richardson are already seeing big minutes at shooting guard. That could result in Derrick Walton seeing significant run.