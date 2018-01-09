Heat's Tyler Johnson: Out with shoulder strain Tuesday
Johnson will be sidelined for Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to a left shoulder strain, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The injury occurred during morning shootaround and it's unclear if he'll miss more than one game, though the Heat play the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday in Indiana. In Johnson's stead, coach Erik Spoelstra may have to dig deep into his bench considering Wayne Ellington and Josh Richardson are already seeing big minutes at shooting guard. That could result in Derrick Walton seeing significant run.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Fills box score in victory•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will play through illness•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Probable Wednesday despite illness•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Blows up for 31 points•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Leads team in scoring with 20 points in loss•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Grabs career-high 11 boards in Wednesday's win•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start