Heat's Tyler Johnson: Performs well with second unit
Johnson supplied 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block across 29 minutes Wednesday in the Heat's 106-104 loss to the Raptors.
Though Goran Dragic (knee) will likely be sidelined through at least the All-Star break, coach Erik Spoelstra confirmed earlier Wednesday that Justise Winslow will stick as the starting point guard, relegating Johnson to the second unit. The bench role didn't prove too detrimental for Johnson against Toronto, as the Fresno State product turned in his fifth double-digit scoring performance in the last six contests while establishing new season highs in boards and assists. So long as he consistently receives 25-plus minutes, Johnson may have a path to usefulness in most 12-team leagues.
