Heat's Tyler Johnson: Playing through illness Wednesday

Johnson missed shootaround with an illness, but indicated he's still playing in Wednesday's game against the Suns, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Johnson has put up some strong showings off the bench this season, but is coming off a rough game Monday where he shot just 1-of-8 from the field for three points. Considering he's dealing with an illness, it may be wise to avoid using Johnson for Wednesday's slate of games despite the fact that he remains adamant he'll be playing through the illness.