Heat's Tyler Johnson: Plays 13 minutes in return
Johnson managed four points (2-3 FG), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block in 13 minutes Tuesday against Orlando.
Johnson had been sideline for the past six matchups with a right hamstring strain, but was able to suit up and play Tuesday albeit in a limited role. Johnson is averaging 27.2 minutes so the expectation is that the minutes restriction was precautionary. With Goran Dragic (knee) out for the foreseeable future, Johnson could exceed his normal workload if fully recovered during the Heat's next game, Friday against the Suns.
