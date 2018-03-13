Heat's Tyler Johnson: Post decent stat line in loss

Johnson tallied 17 points (6-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 115-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Johnson saw more minutes than usual without Dywayne Wade to spell him in the second unit, and while the three-point threat only connected on four 3-pointers in the game, he still produced effectively enough to meet value in most DFS formats. Johnson should continue to see more minutes until the Heat's injury woes subside.

