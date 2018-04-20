Heat's Tyler Johnson: Precautionary X-ray returns negative
Johnson jammed his thumb during Thursday's Game 3 against the 76ers and underwent a precautionary X-ray, which returned negative, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports. The injury is not expected to impact him for Saturday's Game 4.
Johnson played well during Game 3 despite jamming his finger, scoring 10 points in 17 minutes on 4-of-4 shooting. Considering that and the fact his X-rays returned negative, he should be expected to be available for Game 4.
