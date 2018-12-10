Heat's Tyler Johnson: Probable for Monday
Johnson (hip) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Lakers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson suffered a hip injury during Saturday's game against the Clippers, limiting him to just seven minutes. Fortunately, the issue doesn't appear to be anything serious enough to keep him sidelined Monday. A final determination on his status should come closer to tipoff.
