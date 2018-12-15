Heat's Tyler Johnson: Probable for Sunday

Johnson (hip) is probable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson has played each of the past two games after a one-game absence due to a hip injury, and it seems like he's dealing with some soreness. Still, it would be a surprise if he was ruled out. With Dwyane Wade (undisclosed) out Friday, Johnson saw 31 minutes and posted 17 points, five boards, four assists and a steal. Wade is questionable Sunday, so Johnson could once again see an expanded role.